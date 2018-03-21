Play

Teravainen extended his point streak to six games with a goal in Tuesday's 7-3 home loss to the Oilers.

Teravainen has been incredibly consistent for the Hurricanes, as he's averaged a point per game over the last month. This is a particularly impressive feat when you consider that Carolina ranks 26th in league scoring for the season.

