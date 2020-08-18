Teravainen scored a goal on three shots and had two PIM in Monday's 4-3 loss to Boston in Game 4.

Teravainen brought the Hurricanes to within a goal with 87 seconds remaining, blindly throwing a puck toward the net that glanced off of a Boston defenseman. It was Teravainen's third goal and fifth point of the postseason, and he's logged a solid plus-5 rating in his seven games