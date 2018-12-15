Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: First three-point effort of season
Teravainen tallied a power-play goal to complement a pair of assists -- including a man-advantage helper -- in Friday night's 6-4 shootout loss to the Capitals.
Teravainen brought his A-game in this one, and perhaps he should've been utilized in the shootout, as defenseman Dougie Hamilton was the only Hurricane to score in the skills competition among six skaters. While Teravainen is up to six goals and 24 points through 31 games, the Canes are working with a dismal shooting percentage (6.8) to rank dead last in the league in the said category, and the team losing out on a sniper like Jeff Skinner -- he's now in Buffalo -- seems to have hurt Teravainen more than it's helped.
