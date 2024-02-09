Teravainen picked up four assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-2 win over Colorado.

The 29-year-old was all over the ice, helping to set up each of Carolina's final four tallies. Teravainen has erupted for two goals and nine points in the last five games, and after an erratic start to the season on the heels of a disappointing 2022-23, he could be gearing up for a big finish to the current campaign.