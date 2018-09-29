Teravainen scored a goal and three assists in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals in preseason action.

One of the helpers came on the power play, and another came just 19 seconds into extra time when Teravainen set up Sebastian Aho for the winner. The young duo combined for three goals and seven points in total on the night, and Carolina's fortunes this season will rest heavily on their ability to continue producing at a high level when the games begin to count.