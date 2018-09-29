Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Four-point night in OT win
Teravainen scored a goal and three assists in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals in preseason action.
One of the helpers came on the power play, and another came just 19 seconds into extra time when Teravainen set up Sebastian Aho for the winner. The young duo combined for three goals and seven points in total on the night, and Carolina's fortunes this season will rest heavily on their ability to continue producing at a high level when the games begin to count.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Blows past career highs•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Adds helper in win over Capitals•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Adds two points in barnburner•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Finds back of net to continue streak•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Two-point performance Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Sets new high with 16th goal•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...