Teravainen earned two assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Teravainen assisted fellow countryman Sebastian Aho's shorthanded game-winner in the middle frame, and then added the primary assist on center Jordan Staal's insurance goal in the third period. Teravainen cracked the 60-point barrier for the second consecutive year, now sitting at 61 points in 64 contests. He's only three points back of his career-high 64 from last year and has emerged as an extremely valuable winger at 24 years old. Even better, he's riding a four-game point streak comprised of a goal and eight helpers.