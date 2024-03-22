Teravainen (upper body) will be a game-time decision Friday versus Washington, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Teravainen has 21 goals and 47 points in 66 outings in 2023-24. If the 29-year-old can return to the lineup Friday, then the Hurricanes will likely dress 12 forwards and six defensemen, which would result in blueliner Tony DeAngelo being a healthy scratch after playing in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Philadelphia.