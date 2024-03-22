Teravainen (upper body) will be a game-time decision Friday versus Washington, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Teravainen has 21 goals and 47 points in 66 outings in 2023-24. If the 29-year-old can return to the lineup Friday, then the Hurricanes will likely dress 12 forwards and six defensemen, which would result in blueliner Tony DeAngelo being a healthy scratch after playing in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Philadelphia.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Won't play Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Shouldn't be sidelined long•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Won't play Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Not playing Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Another three-point showing Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Three-point effort in win•