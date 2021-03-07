Teravainen (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup versus the Panthers, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Teravainen returned from a seven-game absence due to a concussion for Thursday's win over Detroit. It's unclear if this injury is related, but the 26-year-old could be back in the press box Sunday. If that's the case, expect either Brock McGinn or Jesper Fast to jump to the first line.