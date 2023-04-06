Teravainen (illness) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Predators, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
If Teravainen, who's missed the last four games due to an illness, is able to play Thursday, look for him to return to a top-six role versus Nashville. He's picked up 12 goals and 36 points through 63 contests this season.
