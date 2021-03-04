Teravainen (concussion) will be a game-time call against Detroit on Thursday, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

If in the lineup, Teravainen would be returning from a seven-game absence as a result of his concussion. Following a slow start to the season, the 26-year-old winger has racked up two goals on 12 shots and five helpers in his previous four contests prior to getting hurt. In addition to a first-line role, Teravainen figures to also take on a role with the No. 1 power-play unit.