Teravainen notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Teravainen set up Sebastian Aho's first-period tally. It's been a quiet start to 2022-23 for Teravainen, who has two assists and a plus-4 rating through five contests this season. The playmaking winger has added 14 shots on net and two PIM while seeing top-line usage. His scoring will come around, but the slow start could see him bumped down the lineup if he can't get it going soon.