Teravainen scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over Winnipeg.

Teravainen cut it to 2-1 with 30 seconds left in the second period when he wired a wrist shot through a screen from the high slot during a 4-on-3 power play. He has six points (two goals, four assists) in his last 10 games. Knock on wood, but Teravainen has been healthy and productive this season, something fantasy managers gave up on last season. Overall, he has 20 goals, 42 assists and a plus-20 rating in 73 games.