Teravainen snapped a four-game pointless streak with a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-0 shutout win over the Lightning.

Teravainen seems to have a real nose for the net so far this season, as nine of his 10 points have been goals, three of the power-play variety. Not bad for a guy who continues to skate primarily on the third line with Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook. He's currently on pace for roughly 55 points this season, giving him modest fantasy value in deeper formats.