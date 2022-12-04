Teravainen (upper body) will play in Saturday's game versus the Kings, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Teravainen is set to play on the second line alongside Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Andrei Svechnikov. This will be Teravainen's first appearance since Nov. 10 due to the upper-body injury. Derek Stepan will sit as a healthy scratch to accommodate Teravainen's return.