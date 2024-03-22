Teravainen (upper body) is in Friday's lineup against Washington, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Teravainen was a game-time call and will get back in the lineup for the first time since March 14 after missing the last four games. The 29-year-old has 21 goals and 47 points through 66 games this season. He'll dress in a top-six role Friday.