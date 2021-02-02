Teravainen (undisclosed) is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against Chicago.

Teravainen has missed Carolina's last three games while ramping up his conditioning after clearing the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, but he'll return to a featured role Tuesday, skating on the Hurricanes' first line and top power-play unit versus the Blackhawks. The 26-year-old forward has picked up two helpers through three games this campaign.