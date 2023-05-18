Teravainen (hand) will draw into the lineup for Game 1 on Thursday, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Teravainen missed the final four contests of Carolina's first-round series against the Islanders and the entire second round versus New Jersey because of the injury. He had 12 goals and 37 points in 68 regular-season outings. Based on the practice lines, Teravainen is projected to play alongside Jordan Staal and Martin Necas.