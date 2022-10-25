Teravainen posted an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Teravainen helped out on a Sebastian Aho goal in the third period. This gave Teravainen assists in consecutive contests for the first time this year, though he's still looking for his first multi-point outing. The 28-year-old has three helpers, 16 shots and a plus-5 rating through six games.