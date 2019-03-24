Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Has nine points in last seven games
Teravainen scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-1 win over the Wild on Saturday.
Teravainen is a strong playmaking winger and he has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in his last seven games. But the goal was his first in 11 games. Still, there's plenty of value in a 70-point NHL winger who might finish close to 80 points. Teravainen looks good in Carolina. And on your roster.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Resets career high in points•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Helps out on power play•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Fuels late rally•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Puts on offensive clinic in win•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Mr. Consistency in 2019•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Another multi-point night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...