Teravainen scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-1 win over the Wild on Saturday.

Teravainen is a strong playmaking winger and he has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in his last seven games. But the goal was his first in 11 games. Still, there's plenty of value in a 70-point NHL winger who might finish close to 80 points. Teravainen looks good in Carolina. And on your roster.