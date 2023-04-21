Teravainen had successful surgery on his broken hand Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Teravainen has been ruled out for the remainder of the first round, and it seems that he will likely be out longer than that. Teravainen was injured Wednesday in Carolina's 4-3 victory in Game 2. He had only 12 goals and 37 points in 68 games this season.
