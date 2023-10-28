Teravainen scored all three goals in Friday's 3-0 victory against the Sharks.

Teravainen recorded the natural hat trick, and it was his third career game with three or more goals. He last had a hat trick March 5, 2023 against the Lightning, also a shutout win at PNC Arena, and all three of his career hat tricks have come on home ice. With seven goals and just one assist through nine games this season, it appears fantasy managers may be in for a nice surprise from a goal-scoring standpoint from Teravainen this season.