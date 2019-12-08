Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Hattie of helpers
Teravainen put up three assists in Saturday's 6-2 win over Minnesota.
It snapped a five-game pointless drought for the talented playmaker. Teravainen has 29 points, including 22 assists, in 30 games this season. That's a 79-point pace, but he'll need to pick up the pace a little to hit 20 goals for the third straight season. Still, his value to fantasy is obvious. Two words: auto play (even with the recent drought).
