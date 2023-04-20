Teravainen suffered a broken hand in Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Islanders and will undergo surgery Thursday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
It's unclear how long Teravainen's recovery timeline will be, but it's safe to assume he's out for at least the rest of the first round. Jesse Puljujarvi will likely enter the lineup while Teravainen is out.
