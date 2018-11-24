Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Heating up
Teravainen scored a goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.
Teravainen now has two goals and seven points in the last seven games with four on the power play. The 24-year-old was too unselfish at times in this game, passing up clear shots to try setting up Sebastian Aho, but he still fired five shots on goal in this game.
