Teravainen dished out three assists -- two with the man advantage -- during Tuesday's 7-3 win over Los Angeles.

Game-to-game consistency hasn't been a strength of Teravainen's this season, but his numbers move the needle in the majority of fantasy settings. He's now up to 13 goals and 32 assists through 57 contests, which already gives him a career-high 45 points for the campaign. With a go-to offensive role, expect Teravainen to remain a solid asset.