Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Helps out on power play
Teravainen recorded a pair of power-play assists in a 5-3 win over the Predators on Saturday.
Teravainen had hit a mini-slump with three pointless games in a row, but he put an end to the drought in Saturday's contest. He's up to 45 assists and 63 points in 68 games this season, including 21 points with a man advantage. He found himself on the second line after the Hurricanes acquired Nino Niederreiter, but that hasn't slowed down the Finnish winger's production over the latter half of the season, as he's posted 20 points (7 goals, 13 helpers) in 18 games since the start of February.
