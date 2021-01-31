Teravainen (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's game against the Stars, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News &amp; Observer reports.

Teravainen is still ramping up his conditioning after a 10-day stint in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said he hopes Teravainen will return to action in Tuesday's road matchup against the Blackhawks. He should immediately slot into the top six once he's ready.

