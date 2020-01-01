Teravainen had two assists and five shots on goal Tuesday in a 3-1 win versus Montreal.

Teravainen registered the secondary assist on each of Carolina's first-two goals. He's in the midst of an unusual stretch of production; he hasn't scored a goal since Nov. 24, but he's still hit the scoresheet in nine of his last 11 games thanks to 14 assists in that stretch. Teravainen scored 20-plus goals in each of the previous two seasons but has seen his shooting percentage cut in half in 2019-20. He's still on pace for an 80-point season and should be due for some positive regression in the goal-scoring column.