Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Keeps rolling
Teravainen recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.
Now with 14 points in 17 games, Teravainen has been a model of consistency for the Canes this season, and now sits third on the team in scoring behind Dougie Hamilton and Andrei Svechnikov. After scoring a career-high 76 points last year, another season of 70-plus is well within reach for the 25-year-old Finn. Fantasy owners should be very pleased with his production thus far.
