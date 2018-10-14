Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Keeps setting table for others
Teravainen set up two more goals Saturday in a 5-4 overtime win over Minnesota.
He now has five helpers and a goal on a four-game scoring streak. The Canes are off to a strong start to the season and Teravainen is doing his part offensively. He's a good play in all formats, from daily to weekly formats.
