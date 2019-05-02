Teravainen scored two goals during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals.

He opened the scoring in the first period, then added one of Carolina's two empty-netters late in the third. Teravainen now has five goals and seven points through 10 playoff games, and the 24-year-old will look to lead the charge Friday when the 'Canes try to complete the sweep on home ice in Game 4.