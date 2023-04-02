Teravainen (illness) is not expected to play Sunday against the Islanders, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Teravainen was expected to return Saturday but he's missing some additional time. The 28-year-old has just three points over his last 11 appearances. His next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against the Senators.
