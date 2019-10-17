Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Maintains point-per-game pace
Teravainen supplied an assist and three shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.
Teravainen helped out on a Dougie Hamilton goal in the first period. The Finnish winger has eight points through eight games while adding 18 shots on goal, with four points coming on the power play and one more shorthanded.
