Teravainen (hand) was a full participant in practice Monday, Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News and Observer reports.

Teravainen rotated in on the fourth line during Monday's session. It's still unclear if he will be ready for Game 1 against Florida after undergoing surgery April 20 to repair a broken bone in his left hand. Teravainen didn't have a point in two postseason appearances prior to getting injured.