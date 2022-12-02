Teravainen (upper body) has been skating in practices and will enter the lineup when he feels 100 percent, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Head coach Rod Brind'Amour delivered the update before Thursday's game versus the Blues, which Teravainen won't participate in. The winger is getting close to a return -- he could be an option as soon as Saturday versus the Kings.
