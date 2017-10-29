Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: May play Sunday
Teravainen (upper body) will take warmups and be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Ducks, with coach Bill Peters adding that he thinks Teravainen will play, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Teravainen has not had to miss a game yet thus far due to the ailment, but it's certainly not a guarantee that he'll suit up Sunday, so wary fantasy players will want to check in prior to puck drop. The young pivot has two multi-point outings this season, but has bee left point-less in all of his other games thus far.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Absent from practice•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Won't return Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Notches three points in win•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Pockets first two goals of the season•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Back at practice•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Misses final preseason game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...