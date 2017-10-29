Teravainen (upper body) will take warmups and be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Ducks, with coach Bill Peters adding that he thinks Teravainen will play, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Teravainen has not had to miss a game yet thus far due to the ailment, but it's certainly not a guarantee that he'll suit up Sunday, so wary fantasy players will want to check in prior to puck drop. The young pivot has two multi-point outings this season, but has bee left point-less in all of his other games thus far.