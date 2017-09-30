Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Misses final preseason with minor injury
Teravainen missed Friday's preseason game against the Capitals with an undisclosed "minor injury".
So far, no details have been provided as to what kept Teravainen out of the lineup. However, the Canes' first regular season game is still a week away (Oct. 7 against the Wild), giving the young Finn ample time to rest up and get back to full health. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, we expect Teravainen to be able to suit up for opening night. Consider him day-to-day for now.
