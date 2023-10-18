Teravainen recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Sebastian Aho (upper body) missed the game, so Teravainen moved over to center on the first line. Teravainen fared well, winning 10 of 18 faceoffs and picking up a helper on Seth Jarvis' first-period tally. Through four contests, Teravainen has four goals, one helper, eight shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. He was initially expected to stay in the middle six, but he's been too good to keep off of the top line.