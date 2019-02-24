Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Mr. Consistency in 2019
Teravainen picked up an assist in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Dallas.
Teravainen has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his past nine games and 21, including 14 assists, in his last 18. He has been clipping along at better than a point-per-game pace since the calendar flipped to 2019. Teravainen is showing the kind of consistency that every fantasy owner wants. Use him well.
