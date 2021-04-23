Regarding Teravainen's (concussion) status for Saturday's game versus the Panthers, coach Rod Brind'Amour said "I won't count on him being in tomorrow, but he looked good today. I have to remind myself to tell him that," Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

It's safe to assume Teravainen won't be available Saturday, but it sounds like Monday's matchup with Dallas could represent a realistic return date for the 26-year-old forward. Teravainen has been limited to just 13 games this season due to several injuries, but he's been productive when healthy, picking up nine points over that span.