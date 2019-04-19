Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Nets game winner to knot series
Teravainen scored a goal Thursday in a 2-1 victory over Washington.
Teravainen's first goal of the playoffs gave the Canes a 2-1 lead with 28 seconds remaining in the second period. It held up as the winner. Teravainen played playmaker most of the season and only had one game winner all season. The series is now knotted at 2-2 heading back to Washington.
