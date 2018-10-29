Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Nets goal in home loss
Teravainen scored his team's lone goal Sunday in a 2-1 loss to the Islanders at home.
In addition to the second-period goal, Teravainen dished out three hits and fired three shots on net Sunday. The marker was his third snipe of the season, upping his 2018-19 point total to 11. The Finnish-born forward and the Hurricanes will look to rebound from this home loss Tuesday when they go up against the Bruins.
More News
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Records multi-point night
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Keeps setting table for others
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Dishes out two helpers in win
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Registers helper in road victory
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Four-point night in OT win
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Blows past career highs
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.