Teravainen scored his team's lone goal Sunday in a 2-1 loss to the Islanders at home.

In addition to the second-period goal, Teravainen dished out three hits and fired three shots on net Sunday. The marker was his third snipe of the season, upping his 2018-19 point total to 11. The Finnish-born forward and the Hurricanes will look to rebound from this home loss Tuesday when they go up against the Bruins.