Teravainen scored a hat trick in Carolina's 6-0 victory over the Lightning on Sunday.

Two of Teravainen's three markers were netted while the Hurricanes were on the power play. He's up to 10 goals and 32 points in 51 games in 2022-23, including 11 points with the man advantage. Teravainen was held off the scoresheet in four of his previous five games. Even after Sunday's great performance, the 28-year-old is still on pace to finish well below his 2021-22 totals of 22 goals and 65 points in 77 outings.