Teravainen scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Teravainen snapped a five-game goal drought with his second-period marker. The winger was dropped to the fourth line at even strength but still saw 15:18 of ice time in the lopsided win. He's up to 17 goals, 35 points, 98 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 53 appearances. He's earned 13 of his points on the power play, and he should continue to function as a top-six forward even if his official line assignment varies.