Teravainen scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Teravainen continues to chip in occasional offense with three goals and three helpers over his last 12 games since returning from an upper-body injury. The 28-year-old has posted multiple shots on net in six straight outings, so he's getting some looks. For the season, the Finn has 13 points (five on the power play), 61 shots and a plus-1 rating through 26 appearances.