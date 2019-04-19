Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Nets winner to knot series
Teravainen scored a goal Thursday in a 2-1 Game 4 victory over Washington.
Teravainen's first goal of the playoffs gave the Canes a 2-1 lead with 28 seconds remaining in the second period. It held up as the winner. Teravainen played playmaker most of the season and only had one game-winner all season. The series is now knotted at 2-2 heading back to Washington.
