Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Nine points in last seven games
Teravainen scored two goals and added an assist in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sabres.
He netted one on the power play; the other was the winner in overtime. Teravainen tends to score in bunches -- six of his 14 goals have come in three games. He has been on a roll of late -- Teravainen has nine points, including four goals, in his last seven games. Use him well -- this playmaker is on a career pace.
