Teravainen (hand) is "a long way away" from returning, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour told Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News and Observer on Wednesday.

Teravainen, who last played April 19, did practice Wednesday, and Brind'Amour feels he's making progress. Still, the Hurricanes coach doesn't expect to have the 28-year-old forward in the lineup before the end of the second round. During the regular season, Teravainen contributed 12 goals and 37 points in 68 outings.