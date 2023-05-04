Teravainen (hand) isn't expected to return before the end of the second round, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Teravainen has started to work out off the ice, but he isn't close to drawing back into the lineup. Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour hasn't completely ruled out Teravainen for the rest of the postseason, but he noted that things would have to go "really well" for Carolina in order for the Hurricanes to still be playing when the 28-year-old forward is ready to return. He had 12 goals and 37 points in 68 regular-season outings.