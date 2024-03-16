Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that Teravainen (upper-body) will not be in the lineup Saturday in Toronto.

Teravainen did not make the trip Saturday. Friedman reported that the injured is not considered to be serious. Teravainen has 21 goals and 47 points in 66 appearances this season. He has been seeing top line time with Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov. Look for Seth Jarvis to take over the role Saturday.